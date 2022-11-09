The regular season of MIAA football will be coming to an end this week and for the Missouri Southern Lions they will conclude the season at home.

MSSU is gearing up to host Washburn this Saturday for Senior Day. The lions are coming off a tough loss on the road to Northwest Missouri.

The Ichabods were defeated by Pittsburg State at home 37-23 last week and comes into this game with a 6-4 record.

As for MSSU they have a 4-6 record and are currently on a four game losing streak. So, both teams are looking to bounce back and end the season on a high note. For Coach Atiba Bradley and the Southern seniors, there are definitely some emotions as the end the year.

Coach Bradley said, “And these are guys that just continue to work, continue to be a great leader and examples for the younger guys on how this thing should look moving forward.”…

Richard Jordan Jr. said, “Man, I just really appreciate the community and my time here being at southern, I just really think about what we been through as a group of seniors and everything. Its been a long time coming and going out on a win would be great. I just feel like we owe it to this community and the green and gold.”

Dwayne Lawson said, “Man its a bittersweet thing. I love competing with these guys, you had a bunch of young guys and older guys who came in and embrace me the way they did, made me feel welcome, and I’m excited to do it one last time.”