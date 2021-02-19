MSSU Senior Spotlight: RJ Smith reflects on brief, yet impactful time as a Lion

JOPLIN, MO. — In his final season with the Missouri Southern men’s basketball team, senior forward RJ Smith looks back fondly on his time as a Lion.

“This is probably the best team I’ve played on,” said Smith. “Basketball-wise, having fun. If I’m having a bad day, somebody on the team is going to bring me up and I just love being around everybody. The coaches, teammates, everybody. So, I love that.”

This season is Smith’s first with the lions after transferring from Sam Houston State. He was able to make an immediate impact for Southern, becoming a starter and an important role player.

He said it took him some time to adjust to the senior leader role, but he eventually grew more comfortable as the season went on.

“Coach Boschee kind of you know, wanted me to lead, but it was kind of weird because I didn’t really know my teammates,” said Smith. “So, at first I wanted to say some things but I was kind of hesitant, but as time went on, I got more comfortable and it was just easier to do that.”

While his time at Missouri Southern has been brief, Smith said it’s made a big impact on him.