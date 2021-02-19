MSSU Senior Spotlight: Zoe Campbell embraces mentor role in final season

JOPLIN, MO. — Zoe Campbell is one of the most prolific shot blockers in Missouri Southern history.

The senior center came to the Lions from Australia and managed to etch her name in the record books during her career.

During the 2019-20 season, Campbell broke the record for single season blocks with 62 and the record for career blocks with 112.

Campbell has taken on more of a mentor role this season, in which she said she’s been happy to do.

“For me, it’s just been about enjoying you know, my last year with my teammates and team, trying to do the best I can on the court since I’m not playing right now,” said Campbell. “I’m just focusing on making them better at practice and you know, getting reps up.”

She said the fun times she had with her teammates will stick with her long after she leaves Missouri Southern.

“All the little moments that we’ve had as teammates and the fun that we had either on the court or off the court,” said Campbell. “That’s really what it’s about, you know? The road trips and stuff, we have fun and that’s what I’ll remember the most.”