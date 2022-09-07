After a tough loss at home to Nebraska-Kearney to open the season the Lions are looking forward to playing on the road.

They will travel to Northeastern State this Saturday at 6:00 pm as this will be their first road trip this season.

Southern open the season to the number 14th ranked team in the nation. They should have less nerves headed into the week two matchup.

MSSU will be taking on a Riverhawks team that fell to Emporia State 42-17 in their first matchup. For the Lions going on the road doesn’t bother them especially with a tough game against Kearney already out of the way.

Atiba Bradley said, “Yeah, I think so and you know even as a player I thought it was easier to play on the road just because…you don’t have parents asking you for tickets, you don’t have girlfriend wanting to hang out the night before. You know what I mean you can really just get on the bus focus on football go have fun go play a great game and then come back and then you all the distractions are waiting on you but I sometimes think it’s easier to play on the road.”

Jaedon Stoshak stated, “Definitely limit some of the distractions that he was talking about…um going on the road as he said the night before type of thing…I think that’s something that is good for us just being able to more focus on the game… I think that’ll just be crucial for you know when it comes game time we’ll be pretty focus.”

Nick Kruse mentioned, “Yeah, I like being on the road just because we’re less distractions we get to travel. I’m not so happy about night games…I mean I rather play early in the day I hate having to wait around.”