On Tuesday afternoon, in the newly released rankings, the WBCA Division II Polls came out and Missouri Southern was ranked 4th!

The Lions are currently 9-0 on the season and will hit the road this week for their next two games.

The first one will be Thursday at Central Oklahoma and then on Saturday at Newman.

Coach Ressel said, “Well, a lot of times in our league, you’re gonna have a lot of tight ball games. Night in, night out, especially when you go on the road and you got to be able to find ways to win ball games and we’ve done that this year. You know, early in the year on the road up in Kansas City we found a way to win a couple ball games. Down at Harding vs Henderson State and Harding, we found ways to win. Against Missouri Western, we found a way to win, which was huge, and we got to continue to be able to do that.”

Hailey Grant said, “This year is definitely a lot tougher than last year. I mean we have the big target on our back, we’re Top-5 in the country, we’re number one in our conference so everyone’s out to get us, everyone wants to beat us, but we’ve done a really good job handling the pressure and finishing ball games.”