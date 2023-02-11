PITTSBURG, Ks. —The Pitt State Gorillas men’s team was at home Saturday afternoon where they hosted their rival the Missouri Southern State Lions. MSSU won the first matchup at their place 84-63.

It was a tough, hard fought battle by both the Lions and Gorillas. Southern would pull out a 103-93 victory over Pitt state in overtime to complete the season sweep over the Gorillas.

MSSU had six players to score in double figures. Winton Dessesow finished with a team high of 20 points and four of seven from behind the arc. Vinson Sigmon Jr. had 18 points to go along with five steals, while Christian Bundy scored 15 points and went three of five from the three point line. Both Avery Taggart and Sam Thompson had 14 points on the day. Ndongo Ndaw chipped in ten points.

Onto Pitt State side, the Gorillas had five players in double figure scoring. Deshaun English had a game high of 26 points and six of ten from three point range. Both R.J. Forney and Albert McBride finished the day with 17 points. Forney shot five of nine from three. Tane Prictor posted a double-double with 12 points and ten rebounds. Quentin Hardrict had ten points.

The Lions will be at home Thursday, February 16th to host Nebraska-Kearney at 7:30 p.m. The Gorillas will return home as well to host Fort Hays State at 7:30 p.m. on February 16th.