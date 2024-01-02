JOPLIN, Mo. — The Missouri Southern men’s basketball enters the new year with a 4-8 record and is trying to get back on track.

The Lions have had an up-and-down season with a six-game losing streak followed by a two-game winning streak. Southern last game was on December 16th when they lost to Lincoln.

There have been some promising moments for this Lions team as they’re shooting 50 percent from the floor and also they rank second in defensive field goal percentage in the MIAA. MSSU is pretty optimistic about where they’re at so far into the season and are ready to get things going in the right direction.

Vinson Sigmon Jr. said, “Uh, sticking to the course. You know, we have a game plan for every game. We have a way that we like to play. We have a brand of basketball so we can stick to our brand of basketball, and bring energy to every game. We can figure this thing out. We can get it turned around in the right direction for sure.”

Darius Dawson says, “The coach tells us like almost every at every game, just stay the course. Obviously are going to be ups and downs in the season. We’re going on a run. We know we’re going on a run, so we just stay the course. And just wait until it happens and that’s all we can do is work hard and stay the course.”

Head Coach Sam McMahon mentioned, “It is a long season. It’s about having elite energy every single day, consistently, because, what happens when you lose a couple, everybody starts blaming each other and starts pointing fingers. And that’s not what we do. We can complain about it where we can do something about it, we choose to do something about it.”

Next up for the Lions is their rival Pitt State this Saturday, January 6th on the road at 3:30 p.m.