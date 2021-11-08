MSSU men’s basketball team looking for new leaders to emerge this season

JOPLIN, MO. — One of the biggest questions surrounding the Missouri Southern men’s basketball team is what will they look like without former standout Cam Martin? We’re about to find out as they get ready to kick off the regular season this Friday.

They have several starters returning and head coach Jeff Boschee said they’ve embraced the challenge of trying to fill that void.

“Bundy, Lawson, Winston, those guys are gonna have to come in and you know, just do a little bit more than they did last year,” said Boschee. “Like I tell our guys all the time, don’t worry about scoring the ball. Worry about how else you can affect the game because the scoring’s gonna come. But how else can you be valuable to our team?”

He also likes what he’s seen from some of the newcomers over the course of the preseason and believes they can make a big impact on the court.

Last season came to a disappointing end for the lions in the first round of the MIAA tournament.

So this year, they’re coming out with something to prove.

“Really to ourselves,” said senior guard Stan Scott. “I feel like we sold ourselves short last year and we all know that. So really just a chip on our shoulder really.”

The Lions will kick off the season against Upper Iowa on Friday, Nov. 12 for the Central Region Tipoff Challenge.