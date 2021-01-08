MSSU men’s basketball gears up for three road game stretch

JOPLIN, Mo — The Missouri southern men’s basketball team is set to begin a three game stretch on the road Saturday against Pitt State.

The Lions are coming off of a three week span since their last game. Over the break, head coach Jeff Boschee said they’ve been working to correct some of things that have plagued them over their last few games like turnovers and fouling.

“Defensively, I feel like we’ve made improvements over the break,” said Boschee. “We did really well in our scrimmage, but we gotta make sure we do a better job of playing without fouling and not sending teams to the free throw line so much. Those two things have been kind of key for us as a coaching staff trying to make sure we clean up.”

While having so much downtime can be challenging, the team is eager to return to action and put their improvement to the test.

“We do different things in practice every day that shows a step of growth,” said sophomore point guard Kyle Younge. “We got this thing called one percent better each day and every day I feel like it’s been days where I feel like we’ve gotten better.”

Tipoff is set for 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 9 at John Lance Arena.