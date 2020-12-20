MSSU Men’s Basketball falls short against Missouri Western

JOPLIN, MO — The Missouri Southern Men’s basketball team was looking to hand 19th ranked Missouri Western their second loss of the season Saturday.

The Lions kept things close throughout the game, especially in the final two minutes.

However, a late basket in the final seconds gave Missouri Western an 88-86 lead, leaving under three seconds for the Lions to counter. Southern couldn’t get a shot to fall, giving the Griffons the victory.

“We both got hot,” said senior forward Cam Martin. “They hit some big shots down the end. We hit some big shots down the end and it came down to a one possession game. You got two good basketball teams and they got it to go.”

Head coach Jeff Boschee said they work a lot on those situations in practice, but weren’t able to get the result they wanted.

“Those times in practice have got to mean more,” Boschee. “You know, we got to be locked in more and that’s on me as a coach to make sure we execute offensively and defensively.”

Cam Martin led the team in scoring with 33 points, with Stan Scott following with 20 points.