The Missouri Southern men’s basketball team hosted Tabor College in home opener Monday night. The Lions dominated the Bluejays with a 75-45 victory a now go to 3-2 on the season so far.

Southern had a plethora of players to score, but were led by Tyriqe Jackson with 16 points and Christian Bundy finished with 12 points. The Lions commanded the paint with 44 points scored in the paint and 23 points off of Tabor College turnovers.

Missouri Southern will be back in action November 26th at home against Central Christian College at 3:30pm.