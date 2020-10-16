MSSU men’s and women’s basketball teams return to the floor for first day of the 2020-21 season

JOPLIN, Mo. — After COVID-19 brought the college basketball season to an abrupt end earlier this year, teams in the MIAA returned to the court Thursday, officially kicking off the 2020-2021 season.

Like many teams, the MSSU men’s and women’s basketball teams have been eager to get back in the gym and begin their seasons.

The women’s team finished their season with a loss in the MIAA tournament, while the men’s team was gearing up for the national tournament which ultimately got cancelled due to COVID-19.

Prior to this, both teams were able to do some skill work and conditioning, but it was far from the traditional pre-season that they’re used to.

Men’s head coach Jeff Boschee and women’s head coach Ronnie Ressel said despite the challenges that covid-19 has presented, they’re just happy to finally get the season started.

“It seems like just yesterday, you know our NCAA tournament got cut short,” said Boschee. “It’s been a long six months, whatever it’s been. You know, I still can’t believe that the season is still here. Hopefully it goes smooth and it was a good first day. I thought our guys were in good spirits, missing a couple of kids because of injuries, but was pleased with their efforts.”

“This is like Christmas to us,” said Ressel. “We’re getting our first day of practice and having the opportunity that we’ll actually be playing basketball in a little over. Our kids, ourselves, our staff and the school itself, we’re extremely excited we get to play.”

This season will come with a lot of changes, including newly implemented COVID-19 protocols as well as the schedule moving to a Thursday/Saturday format.

Both teams will have their first game of the season against the University of Central Oklahoma on Thursday, Nov 19.