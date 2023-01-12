JOPLIN, Mo. — The Missouri Southern men had been riding a hot streak heading into Thursday night when hosting the Washburn Ichabods.

Southern continued the streak as they cruised to their seventh straight victory with a 70-50 win over Washburn. MSSU had four players finish in double figures. Christian Bundy finished the game with a double-double posting 16 points and 13 rebounds. Avery Taggart had 13 points, Winston Dessesow had 12 points and Vinson Sigmon Jr. chipped in 11 points.

Missouri Southern stays at home Saturday, January 14th to face Emporia State at 3:30 p.m.