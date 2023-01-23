JOPLIN, Mo. — The Missouri Southern men were at home Monday night to host the Lincoln Blue Tigers.

The Lions fell to Lincoln in a heartbreaker 84-82. Southern had five players that scored in double figures. Christian Bundy had a team high of 17 points and Vinson Sigmon Jr. finished with 16 points. Winston Dessesow had a total of 13 points, while Avery Taggart scored 11 points. Ndongo Ndaw chipped in 10 points.

MSSU now slips to 12-7 overall and 8-5 in conference play. They will be at home once again Thursday, January 26 to take on Newman at 7:30 p.m.