DULUTH, Mn. — The number three seeded Missouri Southern Lions faced the six seeded Augustana Vikings in the first round of the NCAA Div. II Tournament.

After going down 12 points in the fourth quarter, the Lions rallied back to win in dramatic fashion 75-74 over the Vikings. With seconds left in the fourth, Kaitlin Hunnicutt knocked down two clutch free throws to take a one point lead and ultimately win the game.

Southern had four Lions finish in double figures. Lacy Stokes had a game high of 28 points, while Amaya Johns posted a double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds. Layne Skiles scored 12 points, all from the three point line. Kaitlin Hunnicutt chipped in 10 points.

Lacy Stokes said, “Yeah, we just have a lot of trust in each other and we know at the end of the game we’re going to sell out. Amaya’s one that plays with so much heart, you could not find another player that loves the game like she does. So, to see her be able to sell out for our team today was huge.”

MSSU will play their rival, the Pittsburg State Gorillas for the fourth time this season. The game will be Saturday, March 11 at 5 p.m.