The MSSU Lions are ready for 2022 as they prepare to take on their second season with head coach Atiba Bradley. Last season they would finish 3-8 overall, but this year’s squad has their sights set on an even better finish with lots of experienced players returning to the team.

Jaedon Stoshak said, “Yeah it’s real exciting, you know we’ve been here all summer getting a lot of the guys in, a lot of the freshmen coming in, seeing them and being able to get on the field now and see what they can do. A big thing is having a second year with the same offense, so just having a lot of the same returners too, I think that will just work really good for our offense.”

The Lions were picked to finish 10th in the MIAA preseason coaches and media poll. For Bradley, he’s not worried about stats and predictions as he wants to focus on getting better and he believes his guys can show big improvements from last year.

Head coach Atiba Bradley said, “We just wanna be the best version of us, you know we wanna be the best Missouri Southern that we can be. I’ll tell you, and no shot at last year’s team, but this team already beats last year’s team by a couple scores, you know we’re better.”

When speaking of the goals for the 2022 season, it’s very simple for this year’s Lions football team.

Nick Kruse said, “Oh we wanna win a championship, that’s what we want. We had PLP’s all summer, we’re working on mastering our crafts and getting ready to go so we can go out and win some games. I would say none of us are complacent, we’re still real hungry and wanna go out there and dominate.”