Joplin, MO – The children of Royal Heights Elementary School were in for quite a surprise during their lunch hour. Several players from the MSSU Lions squad paid the kids a visit to increase fan awareness and involvement in the community.

“It’s really cool,” said Braelyn, a student at the school.

“I also get to see a lot of other football players because I’m a cheerleader, so seeing them at games is awesome.”

Missouri Southern plans to visit elementary schools a day before each home game. Children received golden tickets for admission to tomorrow’s game versus Northwest Missouri.

Ezekiel Lang, a wide receiver with the Lions, said participating in events like this have a special meaning to him.

“It’s very special to me,” Lang said.

“When I was little, I remember seeing football players come to my elementary school. I’m astonished because I’d never thought I’d be here doing what they did for me,” said Lang.

“When I look at these kids, I just see myself from years back and smile.”

Lions quarterback Luke Sampson also said meeting with the children is super important.

“I remember when I was young, and seeing those older kids,” Sampson said.

“It meant a lot to me because you look up to them. Being a college athlete was something I dreamed about, so being able to come here and give back is amazing.”