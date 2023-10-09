Photo courtesy: Missouri Southern State University Athletics

JOPLIN, Mo — Missouri Southern Redshirt Sophomore Linebacker, Zach Bergmann, has been named this week’s MIAA Defensive Athlete of the Week!

In their game against Fort Hays State on Saturday, Bergmann finished the game with 12 league high total tackles. He had 6 solo tackles, including 0.5 tackle for a loss.

Despite having a cast on his left hand, Bergmann still came away with an interception late in the first half that prevented a Tigers touchdown and also had a pass breakup.

He is currently third on the team in total tackles with 42.0, and third on the team with 24 solo tackles!

Bergmann and the Lions get ready to face #3 Pitt State this Saturday at 2:00 p.m.