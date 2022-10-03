On Monday afternoon, the MIAA announced their Athletes of the Week. And MSSU Kicker Nick Williams was named Special Teams Athlete of the Week for his performance on Saturday against Pitt State.

Williams was 3-for-3 on field goals with a career long of 52-yards and a 24-yarder and a 42-yard field goal.

He is also the punter for Missouri Southern and he had 7 punts for an average of 46 yards per punt, including a long of 72 yards and three punts downed inside the 20-yard line.

Williams is 7-for-7 on field goals this season and 10-for-10 on PAT’s.