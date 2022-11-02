The Missouri Southern Lions football team gears up for the final two games of the regular season. This weekend they’re on the road to face a tough Northwest Bearcats squad.

MSSU will search for their fifth win and to get back to .500 on the season. The Lions also look to snap a tough three game losing streak.

Northwest has a lot on the line coming into this matchup. The Bearcats rank 11th in the AFCA poll and currently have the tenth spot in the super region three rankings. Northwest in fighting for a playoff sport and will certainly need to win out in order to have a chance.

Lions head coach Atiba Bradley believes in his squad in every situation. The team would love to come play as the spoiler this weekend in Maryville.

Atiba Bradley said, “I mean we always look to be the spoiler and an opportunity not only to knock them out of the playoff conversation, but also break the home winning streak that they got going on up there.”

Coleman Booker stated, “I would love to. Love to go up there and upset them and like Bradley said, end their little home streak that they got, it’d be a great feeling.”

Jaedon Stoshak voiced, “I guess we’re always kind of looked at as the spoiler team, which is not a bad thing. I don’t think any team’s gonna be underestimating us though. After the past three weeks, they see how the games have gone.