JOPLIN, Mo– Sunday night, Joplin’s very own and current Missouri Southern Head Football Coach Atiba Bradley was honored for his work as an African-American alumnus and Head Coach in the state of Missouri.

Coach Bradley got a surprise after his team meeting when he was honored by the Missouri State Senate for his significant accomplishments in Missouri and across the Midwest as a coach.

He received a Senate Resolution by Missouri State Senator Jill Carter.

Coach Bradley is the first African-American to serve as Head Football Coach at a non-HBCU school in the state of Missouri at any college or university ever.

He is also the first coach in Southern’s history to be an alum of MSSU.

Currently right now, Coach Bradley is the only active African-American Head Coach in the MIAA conference.

Coach Bradley got to have his family by his side that included; his wife, his three kids and his parents.

Head Coach Atiba Bradley said, “At our core. That’s what we want to do. We want to try to show these guys how to be better, not just football players, but better men. And so I enjoy doing community service. I enjoy trying to teach them how to be better men so they can be better fathers, better husbands. That’s ultimately what it’s about. The football is a byproduct of everything else we do. And yeah, I want to win some games, but more importantly, I love going years later, going to weddings. I love seeing the births. I love seeing all the life events they have because they got some tools when they were here with me. Yeah, when I saw Mom and Dad and then I saw you guys. It was a little bit of a surprise, but now it feels good to know that I’m supported and I’ve always had really good people around me. And that continues”.