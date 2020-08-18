MSSU football team adjusts to not having fall season

Joplin, Mo. — When spring sports were cancelled earlier this year due to COVID-19, many were hopeful that the pandemic would be on the decline by fall, clearing a pathway for the return of college sports. But, that hasn’t necessarily been the case.

Now, athletes and coaches at Missouri Southern are trying to navigate what this fall off-season will look like and how to make the most of it.

The Missouri Southern football team was able to get some workouts in during the summer in case the season did happen as planned. Head coach Jeff Sims was getting his team ready for the season, even though its status was uncertain.

When the NCAA came out with their decision to cancel fall championships for DII and DIII, Sims said that’s when the reality started to set in that they wouldn’t be competing this fall.

So, when the MIAA announced that fall sports were being postponed until 2021 with the possibility of returning in the spring, he and his team weren’t too taken surprised.

While it was disappointing, Sims said they’re choosing to look at the positives that can come from this.

“That’s how you gotta approach it,” said Sims. “We want to play. But, you know, maybe 10 years from now when we look back, we can be better off for it. We can have an extra degree. We can be bigger, stronger and our team can be more prepared. You know, it’s momentary disappointment for hopefully long-term gain.”

Not having a fall season will also allow players to do things like take extra classes, create stronger bonds with one another and prepare for the next season, whenever that may be.

“I’m looking forward to spending more time with my teammates and focusing on my education a little more,” said sophomore linebacker Colton Winder. “Everybody’s you know, adding classes and I really get to narrow in on my degree now.”

“I was staying ready for the season,” said junior linebacker Richard Jordan Jr. “But now, I get more time. So, I’m gonna start focusing more on gaining more weight, my education and things like that.”

The MIAA will make a decision on whether to allow fall sports to be played in the spring at a later time.