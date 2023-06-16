JOPLIN, Mo. — There’s been plenty of opportunities for local high school athletes to attend summer sports camps to stay ready for next season. Thursday evening, Missouri Southern football held one of its prospect camps.

The Lions hosted the first of the three camps they’ll have this summer at Fred G. Hughes stadium. The camp was from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The camp gave a handful of high school football players the opportunity to receive valuable lessons from head coach Atiba Bradley and his coaching staff. Current MSSU players were also present to coach these young football players up and gain some coaching experience.

For coach Bradley and MSSU, they’re always looking for talent when it comes to recruiting and to be back on the field in a different way.

Bradley said, “First and foremost, it’s good to get back out. We haven’t been on the field since April 15 when we had our spring game and so just to get back out and see the ball thrown around and just the smile on kids faces is always good thing.”

Nick Panella says, “It’s awesome for kids to come out and showcase what they got if they weren’t a part of the recruiting process or if it’s late for them. Just to showcase what they got and how much talent they have to bring to us and it’s good for us to be out here to make personal connections with them, get to coach them up and help as much as we can.”