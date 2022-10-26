This week the Missouri Southern Lions football team hits the road as they take on Missouri Western. The Lions will look to snap a two game losing streak and bounce back after a tough 24-21 loss to Emporia State.

MSSU also looks to get back above .500 with a 4-4 record headed into this week.

The Griffons are coming off a 28-16 loss to Pitt State and have a 3-5 record as they prepare to host the Lions. MSSU hopes its success with their pass defense, but the Lions with have to step up their run defense as Western ranks second in the MIAA in rushing.

The Lions have found themselves in several close games this season. This week and the rest of the year. The team knows they have the experience to make a big play to win a game if it comes down to it Saturday.

Atiba Bradley said, “Our team has confidence, I have confidence in our players, I have confidence in our coaches. Unfortunately, just because you work hard or you prepare hard, doesn’t guarantee you a victory. You can do everything perfect and still lose, so we did a lot of things right on Saturday and we just came up a little short.”

Romel Readus said, “There’s no ounce of question in anybody’s mind that we can go out there and make a stop, we just have do what we gotta do, do our jobs and finish with each other.”

Dwayne Lawson said, “We always do, we prepare hard and practice hard each week, so I definitely feel like we got to make those two or three plays that’s gonna change the whole game.”