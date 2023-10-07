JOPLIN, Mo. — The Missouri Southern Lions welcomed the Fort Hays State Tigers to their home field for homecoming Saturday afternoon.

The Lions fell in a tough one 35-22 to the Tigers. Southern drops to 3-3 on the season sitting right at .500.

MSSU scored early on their first drive of the game with a 41-yard field goal from Drake Bradley to go up 3-0. But, the Tigers responded with a touchdown to take a 7-3 lead late in the first quarter.

In the second quarter, Lion’s defense came up with an interception for a touchback by Zach Bergmann. Southern offense took over marching down the field and a 20-yard pass complete from Luke Sampson to Ezekiel Lang across the middle ended up for a touchdown. Southern reclaims a 9-7 lead after the missed extra point. Late in the second, a rushing touchdown from Fort Hays gave them a 14-9 lead at halftime.

Onto the third quarter, another Tiger touchdown would push their lead to 21-9. However, MSSU didn’t shy away as Nathan Glades scored on a 15-yard rushing touchdown to cut the deficit to six, 21-15. A late touchdown in the third from Fort Hays extended the lead 28-15.

Last quarter, early in the fourth, a Sampson pass caught by Jaedon Stoshak in the endzone that scored Southern a touchdown. Now, trailing 28-22. An insurance touchdown from the Tigers would seal them the win over Missouri Southern 35-22.

Offensively, Southern quarterback Luke Sampson threw for 185 yards, and two touchdowns on 20 of 34 passing attempts. Nathan Glades had 11 carries for 61 yards and a touchdown. As far as wide receivers, six different receivers had positive yardage. Deontay Campbell finished the game with six catches for 52 yards. Nick Panella had four catches for 39 yards. Jaedon Stoshak had one touchdown on three catches for 36 yards. Akeem Gilmore caught two passes for 30 yards, while Ezekiel Lang only had one catch for 20 yards that resulted in a touchdown and Nathan Glades had three catches for nine yards.

Defensively, Bergmann had 12 tackles on the day, six solo and six assisted.

The Lions return to their home turf to host their arch-rival the number three ranked Pitt State Gorillas on Saturday, October 14th at 2 p.m.