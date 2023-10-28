JOPLIN, Mo. — The Missouri Southern Lions hosted their arch rival the Pitt State Gorillas in a big MIAA matchup Saturday night.

The Lions came back to defeat the Gorillas 3-1. Pitt State drops to 8-16 on the year and 4-12 in MIAA play. Meanwhile, Southern improves to 13-12 on the season and 6-10 in conference play.

The Gorillas opened the match taking the first set 25-13. But, Southern bounced back in sets two through four. MSSU won a close one in set two 25-23. Then in set three, the Lions won 25-17 and in set four won 25-18.

For Pitt State, Avery DeLong led the Gorillas with 11 kills and Jaydn Jackson led the match with 36 assists on the night.

Southern Fernanda Canedo led her team and the game with 15 kills with 19 digs. While Alana Moesch finished the game with 9 kills. Both Amelia Neels and Kyra Thomas each had 5 blocks on the night. Landrey VanOverschelde led the Lions with 20 assists and Kyla Randall led Southern and the game with 27 digs.

The Gorillas will return home to host a non-conference matchup against William Jewell on Tuesday, October 31st at 6 p.m.

As for the Lions, they will be back home on October 31st to host MIAA opponent the Central Missouri Jennies at 6 p.m.