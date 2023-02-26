PITTSBURG, Ks — Sunday afternoon, the Pitt State Gorillas hosted their last game in a three game series against their rival the Missouri Southern Lions. On Friday, Pitt took game one 8-3, then for game two on Saturday, Southern outlasts a slugfest to win 20-16. It was a perfect setup for a winner takes all matchup.

The Lions complete a came from behind win over the Gorillas 19-14 and win the series. Pitt State started things off early in the first inning with two big two run homers from Trey McClelland and Brett Daley to take a 5-0 lead. MSSU would get on the board in the second inning with two walks to cut the lead 5-2.

Then, in another homerun from McClelland in the second and a two run homer in the third from Ryan Koval pushed the Gorillas lead 9-2. From between the fourth and the seventh inning the Lions scored 12 runs to take the lead and never looked back. The Gorillas tried to make a push in the late innings but it wasn’t enough.

The Gorillas will be in action on the road at Missouri Western for a three game series from March 3rd through March 5th. First game of the series will start at 4 p.m.

The Lions travel to Maryville, Missouri to face the Northwest Missouri Bearcats in a three game series from Friday, March 3rd through Sunday, March 5th. The first game on Friday will begin at 2 p.m.