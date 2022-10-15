The Missouri Southern Lions were searching for their fifth win as they went on the road to face the Central Missouri Mules. Southern would try and rally a comeback but a fumble by the Lions would seal the game for the Mules to win 20-17.

Coach Bradley said, “Well I think, I don’t know flat. I think we were locked in, I mean we knew what we were doing, we knew what we needed to do to get to move the ball and to stop them. And credit to them. Again, like they came out, they did what they were supposed to on a homecoming. They came out and had some success early, we settled in a little bit and we were able to do some things but I mean, we got to do a better job form the start.

The Lions are at home on October 22nd as they will take on the Emporia State Hornets kickoffs at 2:00 pm.