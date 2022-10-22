The Missouri Southern Lions were at home after a being on the road at Central Missouri last Saturday. They hosted the Emporia State Hornets whom are one of the hottest teams in the MIAA right now.

This game was a tail of whom could overcome the wind and it was extremely difficult to manage.

Ultimately, Southern comes up just short of the win as they lose at home 24-21. Their next game will be on the road in St. Joseph, Missouri on October 29th, as they will take on the Missouri Western Griffons. Kickoff is schedule at 1:00 pm.