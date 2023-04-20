JOPLIN, Mo. — Wednesday afternoon, the Missouri Southern Lions golf team made history in Bolivar at the MIAA Championships.

The Lions not only won the MIAA tournament title, they also won the MIAA regular season title making it the first in program history to win both titles in the same season. In 2003, MSSU won the MIAA tournament championship to finish second in the regular season standings which was the highest the team finished in program history before Wednesday.

Tradgon McCrae was named MIAA Player of the Year and finished second at the MIAA Championships. With the tournament win the Lions also clinched their spot in the Super Regional which will be hosted by Winona State from May 11 to May 13. The team spoke on making program history.

Tradgon McCrae said, “Yeah, it’s a really good feeling. It was pretty tough, we didn’t play our best throughout the first nine holes, kind of dug ourselves in a little bit of a deficit. I think we were down seven with five to play and our guys, we played really well down the stretch. I think we made five birdies in the last three holes as a team, so we finished really strong and once that final putt went in, it was really nice, great feeling, great team atmosphere, it was one of the best days I’ve ever had.”

Coach Mike Wheeler stated, “Well, at first it was just some what unbelievable. You know we went there with a goal of beating two or three other teams that would give us a regional berth, that was our primary goal, now of course, winning is always something that’s there, but we were concentrating on that. After day two, we had accomplished that because one of the teams that we needed to beat had fallen away and Trae looks at me and says, “New goal coach. We are going to win.”