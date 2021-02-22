MSSU Basketball Senior Spotlight: Stauffer not taking any games for granted

JOPLIN, MO. — Senior guard Brooke Stauffer transferred to Missouri Southern back in 2017.

After sitting out a year due to injury, she’s been a solid player for the Lions ever since, starting every game for them this season.

Stauffer said throughout her career, she’s learned never to take any game for granted, especially in her senior year.

“It’s definitely gone by fast this year,” said Stauffer. “But, another thing, it’s bittersweet. I mean, I’ve been preached my whole life to play every game like it’s your last and you don’t ever think it’s gonna be your last and then now as a senior like who knows when the last game’s gonna be?”