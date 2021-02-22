MSSU Basketball Senior Spotlight: Scott establishes firm role on the team

JOPLIN, MO. — Senior guard Stan Scott may be quiet and mild-mannered, but his play speaks for itself.

Scott joined the Lions last season after transferring from Oakland University. He spent that first season with southern trying to carve out his role on the team.

This season, he’s been able to do just that. Scott made his way into the starting lineup in December and is averaging 13 points a game. Scott said it was all just a matter of time and hard work.

“It means a lot,” said Scott. “It feels good. Last year, I came in and didn’t really get to play much. So, I just grinded it out and was just waiting on my moment. It’s a pretty good feeling to have it all work out for me.”