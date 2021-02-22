MSSU Basketball Senior Spotlight: Jackson grateful for experience at MSSU

JOPLIN, MO. — While she’s only been with the team for two seasons, Megan Jackson has had a big impact on her teammates.

After two years at NEO A&M, Jackson transferred to Missouri Southern. She appeared in all 27 games in her first season and has started every game this season.

Jackson has been a source of leadership and poise for the Lions and she contributes in ways that aren’t always reflected on the stat sheet.

She says one of the things she’ll remember most about her time at MSSU are her teammates.

“Every game is a memory with them regardless, win or lose,” said Jackson. “We’re still going to be a team regardless and they just keep me on my feet. I can say my favorite part is the atmosphere. Most definitely the coaches and the girls regardless. I really enjoyed my time here at Missouri Southern and I’m thankful that they chose me to come here.”