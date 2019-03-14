Sports

MSSU baseball loses to Drury

Panthers score 17 runs in road win over Lions

JOPLIN, MO - The Missouri Southern baseball team lost to Drury 17-8 in a non-conference matchup at Warren Turner Field.

