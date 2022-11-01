The Missouri Southern Baseball squad had their 2022 Southern Baseball Fall Classic Tuesday night. Game one of the classic between the cream and green team.

The game was held at Warren Turner Field. The green team jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning from a Matt Miller three-run homerun. Then, in the top of the second another homerun from Miller would extend the lead 7-0.

In the bottom of the third, the cream team had a six run inning closing the lead to 7-6. After nine innings, the game was tied at nine a piece. A walk-off homerun in the bottom of the tenth inning from Grant Harris would secure them the win in Game one.

Cole Woods said, “Yeah so we…normally have two captains for each team and they…just do a draft and it’s really good to get all the players…the young guys especially and…kind of introduce them all and get them accustom to how we do it here.”

Game two of the fall classic will be this Thursday, November 3rd at 6:00 pm at Warren Turner Field.