The Missouri Southern football team are coming off a tough three point loss to Central Missouri 20-17 last week. The game was was close to the final minute, but of course the Lions look to forget about it and move on to the next matchup.

MSSU will host an Emporia State team that’s hot right now coming off a 44-20 win over Nebraska Kearney on the road. The Hornets are also receiving votes in the national rankings coming into this week.

There’s not a much better win to bounce back from for the Lions than being attempting to cut off Emporia’s momentum in from of the Joplin home crowd Saturday. The Lions will have to manage Braden Gleason and the high powered Hornet offense in order to come out on top this week.

MSSU’s offense will also have to get past a quietly talented Emporia defense as well. The team in ready to face the Hornet and pull off an upset on Saturday.

Atiba Bradley said, “They’re a good football team, I think right now, them and UCO and obviously Pitt are playing the best football in the league, so to be able to get a win against them would be huge for our program.”

Nick Panella mentioned, “The last three games have been big for them and almost knocking off Pitt, but it’s just another game for us. Obviously any win in the MIAA is a big win, so I think it’s just about us executing and preparing right for the game in our 48 hour window and going out and getting a win.”

Jalen Dennis stated, “Obviously they’re a great football team, but at the end of the day they’re just another team on our schedule that we have to come ready to play against. We’re really excited for the challenge and it’s gonna be a dog fight, so we’re ready.”