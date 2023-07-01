McDONALD COUNTY, Mo– After a stellar career at Missouri Southern, Matt Miller will now be stepping into a new role at a new location. This time as a coach at McDonald County.

McDonald County Athletics announced on Friday that Matt Miller will be joining the Mustangs Baseball Coaching Staff.

The Mustangs are coming off a season where they finished the year 20-9 and made it all the way to the Class 5 District 7 championship game.

Miller is coming off a stellar season with the Lions this past season where he helped lead them to a 45-17 record and a 25-9 conference record.

This year, Miller hit a .333 batting average with 25 home-runs and a whopping 80 RBI’s. Miller also broke the single-season home-run record and RBI record.

He is a 3x All-MIAA selection and earned D2CCA 2nd-Team All-Region for first basemen this season.

Miller had an outstanding five-year career with the Lions after graduating from the program as their career home-run leader with 60 homers.

He is also their career RBI leader with 206 RBI’s. Miller was a NCAA DII All-American selection and a ABCA All-Region selection in 2023.

Congrats to Matt on his new position. He’ll go from hitting bombs to coaching up kids how to hit bombs.