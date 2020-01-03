More than 10,000 people sign petition to bring Miami QB to Arrowhead to bang the drum

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — The Miami Dolphins helped make the Kansas City Chiefs first-round playoff bye possible with a win over the New England Patriots Sunday, and to celebrate, Chiefs fans are signing a Change.org petition to bring Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick to Arrowhead to serve as guest drummer.

“Let’s show our gratitude with the greatest honor to be given at Arrowhead Stadium,” petition starter Chase Myska said in the petition caption. “Let the man bang the drum!”

In just a few hours, more than 10,000 Chiefs fans signed the petition.

Fitzpatrick helped lead the Dolphins to what many said was an unlikely win over the Patriots. Now, the Patriots will have to play next weekend while the Chiefs set their sights on the divisional round of the playoffs.

Right after the win, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said he plans to send barbecue to Miami’s mayor.