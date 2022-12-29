The Monett Cubs came off a tight game yesterday to get a 51-50 win over Sapulpa. Earlier today, they faced the Huntsville Eagles in the semifinals of the Neosho Holiday Classic.

The Cubs offense struggled in the first half, but in the third would get things going as they cut a double digit lead to a eight point to end the third quarter.

Despite their efforts, Monett comes up short in their comeback as they lose a close one to Huntsville 44-41. The Cubs will play for third place tomorrow morning at 9 o’clock against Neosho at Neosho High School.