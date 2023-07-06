MONETT, Mo. — The Monett Athletics Department has announced a project that will enhance the North Park Baseball and Softball Field at the Monett North Sports Complex.

The athletic department has partnered with the City of Monett to add a dual purpose synthetic turf to the North Park Baseball and Softball fields. They will add new scoreboards and also plan to build an indoor facility locker room. This project has been in the works for about a year and a half.

As far as the funding aspect, Monett’s goal is two million dollars for everything they want remodeled. The athletic department has already received a quarter of a million dollars from the school district. They’re trying to get the remainder of the funding from other individuals and companies.

Monett is aiming to have both fields done as soon as possible by the spring of 2024 or 2025.

Michael Calhoun said, “First of all, we’ve had a great partnership with the City of Monett here. They’ve worked extremely hard over the years to make it here. This is a great place to play baseball and softball. It just really came down to trying to be on the same competitive balance. A lot of schools, you know, five, six, seven years ago, everybody was in the same boat. We all had dirt. We all had grass. When it rained hard, we weren’t able to practice to play games. But nowadays that’s not the case. Now we can have a major shower for 30 minutes at 9:00 and it’s overcast like this. When we get out here at 3:30 and it’s water everywhere because you’re not able to work or to get it ready. It’s really came to pass that we wanted to kind of be on that same competitive avenue with a lot of schools our size in the southwest area.”