MONETT, Mo– The Monett opening its season at home against Reeds Spring.

First quarter, Monett down 7-0, Cubs quarterback Collin Umfleet keeps the ball for the QB sneak and scores the touchdown to tie the game at 7.

Reeds Spring went on to win this one 33-28 late in the game.

Monett (0-1) will travel to Mt. Vernon (1-0) next Friday for their next game.