SPRINGFIELD, MO. — The Monett soccer team is in pursuit of their 10th straight district title this season. Saturday, they faced off against Cassville in the Class 2 District 5 quarterfinals.

The cubs scored two goals in the first half and tacked on one more in the second, giving them the 3-0 victory over the wildcats.

Monett will play Logan-Rogersville on Monday, Nov. 1at 4:00 p.m. in the district semifinals.