MMA fighters look forward to putting on a show at Cage of Honor 81

JOPLIN, MO. — The MMA event Cage of Honor 81 is bringing an action-packed card to Joplin on Saturday night. It’s one of the first large-scale events of its kind to take place in Joplin since the pandemic started.

As sporting events start to re-emerge, many people have been itching to see some live action. On Saturday, the seats inside Elevate the Game will be filled with fans ready to see some good fights. The fighters couldn’t be more excited to compete in front of a large crowd and put on a good show.

“This is a business trip,” said Lydell Poag, a fighter from Albuquerque, New Mexico. “I didn’t come all the way out here just for nothing. You know what I mean? Go out there and look impressive. I honestly can’t wait man to hear the roar of the crowd.”

With the pandemic in mind, the fighters have been doing their part to help make the event possible.

“Everyone’s been making weight,” said MMA fighter Frank Byers of Joplin. “Everyone’s been healthy and passing physicals. All the fighters seem ready and it’s gonna be a high-energy show.”

Adding to the excitement, Joplin’s Teejay Britton will be fighting in the main event for the featherweight title.

“I’m excited to be home, be fighting home for a change,” said Britton. “It’s been a while. It’s been some years so I’m excited to fight in front of family and friends and our community. I love our community.

Doors open at 5:00 p.m.