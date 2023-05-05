JOPLIN, Mo– Friday afternoon, the Missouri Southern Lions defeated the Newman Jets, 5-1, in game one of their best-of-three series of the first round in the MIAA Tournament.

Through 6 innings, this game was scoreless with it being a defensive battle and a pitchers duel.

All-MIAA 1st Team Pitcher Cole Woods was lights out on the mound today for the Lions. Woods pitched 8 shutout innings while only giving up four hits, zero earned runs, and two strikeouts.

In the bottom of the 6th inning, the Lions struck first after Ethan Clark hit an RBI-single. Garrett Rice kept it going for the Lions when he delivered an RBI-single of his own to give the Lions the lead 2-0.

The offense would continue for the Lions in the 7th as they pushed across three more runs.

Treghan Parker started the scoring after laying down a bunt and after an errant throw, Chayton Beck would come home to score.

Next batter, Nate Mieszkowski scored on a balk to make it 4-0, then Ethan Clark stepped in once again with an RBI-single to give them the 5-0 lead.

The Jets pushed a run across late in the Top of the 9th, but reliever Laif Hultine got them out of a jam to end the game.

Game two of the series will be tomorrow with first pitch set for 1:00 p.m. at Warren Turner Field.