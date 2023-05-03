TOPEKA, Ks– Wednesday evening, the 2nd ranked Missouri Southern Lions defeated 7th ranked Emporia State Hornets 11-3 in the first round of the MIAA Tournament.

Avery Tallman picked up the win after going 4.1 IP, 0 ER, 0 hits, and three strikeouts!

Yazmin Vargas led the way with 3 RBI’s. Vargas hit an inside-the-park home-run in the third inning.

After going down 3-0 after the first inning, the Lions responded after Leighton Withers hit a solo shot to left field that opened the doors for a 5-run inning.

Katie Gray and Adrianna Young combined for 4 RBI’s in the win. Emily Perry and Grace Parrott also pitched in one RBI each to boost the Lions.

Despite giving up three runs in the first inning, the Lions yielded zero runs the rest of the way.

They advance to the second round where they will face Rogers State (42-10) in the second round tomorrow with first pitch set for 6:30 p.m.

The Lions swept Rogers State earlier this season (6-3, 4-0). The winner of tomorrow’s game could very well determine who will be seeded in front of who in the Regional Tournament.