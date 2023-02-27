JOPLIN, Mo — On Monday, it was announced by the MIAA that Missouri Southern’s Matt Miller would be named the MIAA Hitter of the Week for his performance over the weekend.

Against Pitt State, Miller hit his 43rd career home run which passes Jim Barnoski for the Missouri Southern all-time home run program record.

Over the weekend, Miller had eight hits, three home runs, nine RBI’s and batted .471.

Miller is currently in the lead in the MIAA for home runs with eight, he’s second in slugging percentage and third in RBI’s.

The Lions will be on the road this week when they travel to face off against the Northwest Missouri Bearcats.