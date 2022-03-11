HAYS, Kan. — The Missouri Southern women’s basketball team suffered a heartbreaking loss at the hands of St. Cloud State in the quarterfinals of the central region tournament.

Both teams went back and forth all game, neither of which ever led by double digits. Southern went into the half with a 26-25 lead despite the Huskies holding Lacy Stokes to just two points.

With under 30 seconds left in the fourth quarter, Amaya Johns hit a three-pointer to tie the game at 62 with 21.3 seconds left. Southern was able to get the ball back with .5 seconds on the clock. Lacy Stoke attempted and made what could’ve been the game winner, but the shot was waived off and the game headed to overtime.

In the end, St. Cloud State was able to hang on for the 69-67 win, ending Missouri Southern’s season. Lacy Stokes and Amaya Johns both finished with 20 points. The Lions finished the season with a 24-7 record.