JOPLIN, MO. — The Missouri Southern baseball team hosted Newman in double header on Saturday.

The Lions were looking to bounce back from being swept by Central Missouri last week. They were able to sweep Newman, defeating the Jets 8-1 on Friday, 5-2 in game two on Saturday and 29-11 in game three.

Missouri Southern will be back in action on Tuesday, Apr. 13 hosting Drury at 3:00 p.m.