Missouri Southern’s Dylan Bolden earns MIAA Co-Defensive Player of the Week

JOPLIN, MO. — After a big performance in Saturday’s win over Central Oklahoma, Missouri Southern defensive back Dylan Bolden has been named MIAA Co-Defensive Player of the Week along with Northwest Missouri’s Jackson Barnes.

The sophomore had a pick-six to give the Lions an early lead in the first quarter. He followed that up by picking up his second interception of the game in the final minute to help secure the 14-10 win. Bolden finished with two tackles, including one for a four yard loss.

Bolden leads the MIAA and is second in Division II in interceptions this year with three.