JOPLIN, Missouri– The Missouri Southern Lions opened their weekend series against the #5 Central Oklahoma Bronchos.

The Lions would get the win 5-4!

On the mound it was Cole Woods who would credited with the win! He went 8.0 IP, one hit and 9 strikeouts! Woods is now 3-1 on the year!

Matthew Miller led the way with 2 RBI’s. Ethan Clark and Henry Kusiak each had a RBI.

Nate Mieszkowski hit his 8th homerun of the season.

Game 2 will be tomorrow at 1:00 p.m. where they’ll hope to clinch the series against the Bronchos!